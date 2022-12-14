Prince Harry is being "used" by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for wealth, according to Nigel Farage.

The former Leader of the UK Independence Party and the Brexit Party believes the former 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying into the British Royal family in 2018 - has been faking her love for her spouse just to make her self "rich", and he believes she will "dump him" once she gets what she wants.

He also called Harry a “very seriously damaged young man”.

Farage also doubts King Charles and Harry's brother Prince William will ever forgive him for speaking out against the Royal Family in his Netflix docuseries 'Harry and Meghan', while he suggested the couple - who stepped down as senior royals and relocated to the US in 2020 - wouldn't be welcome by the public at Charles' coronation next year.

Speaking to Sky News, the ex-politcian said: “In the end, she’ll dump him, but he’ll find he hasn’t got a home to come back to.

“I can’t see his brother and his father ever forgiving him, and I’ll tell you what if they turn up at the coronation on May 6, the crowds outside the Abbey will boo them.”

Farage recently hit out at Harry and Meghan after he was featured in the documentary, which he believes suggested those who voted for Brexit are "racist".

He could be seen in a clip saying immigration was the "number one issue" in the UK, and another shot showed him with a placard reading: "We want our country back".

He said of the inclusion of his statements amid the 2016 referendum: "What they're really saying, is that 52 per cent of Prince Harry's country of birth are bad, racist people."

Slamming Meghan - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with Harry - again for "making money" out of her in-laws, he added: "Make money out of dissing the Royal Family and the United Kingdom and then long-term give a political platform from which Meghan can launch her career in the USA."

The criticism from Farage comes as "cancel Netflix" and "Harry and Meghan Netflix Lies" is trending on Twitter.