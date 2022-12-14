Hailee Steinfeld loves Olaplex.

The ‘True Grit’ star has “been religiously” slatthering her newly sunkissed chocolate tresses with the cult hair care line’s Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner and finishing off her routine with the Bonding Oil.

The 2x-year-old actress told Allure.com: "I have been religiously using Olaplex Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner and they have this oil that I use every now and then that I swear by. It's definitely helped keep up the shine and hydration.”

Hailee explained her new song ‘Coast’ provided her with the opportunity to go blonder as “a little change”.

She said: "I was about to get into a new music space and [highlights] just fit this vibe of what I had in my mind. I was excited about the idea of a little change and I love it."

The ‘Edge of Seventeen’ star - who has gained a rep for her nails always being on fleek - recalled working with her long-time nail artist Tom Bachik for the legendary Met Gala to create a “beautiful mint green” manicure.

Hailee said: "There was one Met Gala where we did this nail that was extremely long. I remember we did them the night before which made the next however many hours before the carpet very complicated because they were super long. But they were this beautiful mint green and they were embellished with what we were calling these candy wrappers — a sort of iridescent crinkled material."

The ‘Dickinson’ star also admitted to being fascinated by TikTok skin care routines but having never tried them.

Hailee quipped: "That might be the answer to all my problems.”