Shawn Levy has promised that there will be "hardcore" violence in 'Deadpool 3'.

The 54-year-old director has been tasked with helming the film that integrates Ryan Reynolds' 'Merc with a Mouth' into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has promised that none of the carnage of the previous movies will be absent in the latest project.

Shawn told Collider: "We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping 'Deadpool' every day now.

"It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie."

Levy confirmed that the film is likely to start shooting in May 2023 and explained that having Hugh Jackman's Wolverine involved has added to his enjoyment of the flick.

The director, who has worked with Ryan on 'Free Guy' and 'The Adam Project', said: "I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet.

"I have to say, developing a 'Deadpool' movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to the franchise."

The film is slated for release in 2024 and Shawn confirmed that it would have more "visual effects" as a result of the MCU move but stressed that both he and Ryan plan to maintain the "gritty" aspects of the franchise.

He said: "The truth is the more digitally CG-heavy a movie is, the longer time you need in post. But obviously it's the first 'Deadpool' movie in the MCU. There's going to be no lack of visual effects.

"But it's also a North Star priority for Ryan and I to keep 'Deadpool' raw, gritty, grounded in the ways that those movies have been and that all of us love."