Selena Gomez manifested her Golden Globes nomination.

The Rare Beauty founder received a nod for Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her portrayal of Mabel Mora in 'Only Murders in the Building' at the 2023 ceremony, and Selena has revealed it's been a career goal of her's for more than a decade to take home a Globes trophy.

The singer-and-actress re-shared her 2011 'KTLA Morning Show' interview on TikTok, where she was asked if she'd like to win a Grammy.

And she replied: "I think it would be an honour, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl."

'Only Murders in the Building' is also up for Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical, and her castmates Steve Martin and Martin Short will go head-to-head for Best Performance By An Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical.

As it happens, Selena was also nominated for the first time for a Grammy as well this year, with 'Revelación' shortlisted for Best Latin Pop Album.

Meanwhile, Selena recently teased she is ditching "sad-girl songs" to have some "fun" with her new music.

The chart-topping star - whose last studio album was 2020's' 'Rare' - has revealed she is switching things up with the overall mood of her next project.

Asked if more new tunes are on the way following the release of the single from her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, 'My Mind and Me', Selena told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': “That’s accurate. “Finally.”

The former child star has been recording in New York.

She teased: “I’m so used to writing sad-girl songs.

“But I’m ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it.”

Recently asked when fans can expect new music, she replied: “Hopefully next year.”