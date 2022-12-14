Michelle Obama joked it was "so sweet" when someone called her husband "fine as a motherf*****".

In a video which went viral in October, Barack Obama was seen on the campaign trail when a woman shouted out after he said campaigning was harder than it used to be because he's "older and grayer".

After someone in the crowd shouted "You fine as a motherf*****", the crowd cheered and the former President of the United States laughed before quipping: "I'm not gonna tell Michelle you said that. Although Michelle does agree, she knows!"

Two months later, his wife was shown the clip in question on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and joked it was the first thing her husband mentioned when he came home that day.

She said: "I hadn't seen that. I heard about it. He came home and that was the first thing he said.

"I was like, 'How did it go? [He said] 'Somebody said I was fine.' I was like, 'Oh, really. That's so sweet.' "

The former First Lady also reflected on their Christmas plans, which will see the family take their traditional seasonal trip to Hawaii where they'll reconnect with some friends.

After reflecting on their earlier trips to see Barack's grandparents, she added: "It's a tradition, we have about five or six family friends who have been going to Hawaii every Christmas."

When chat show host Jimmy asked if any of her man's old "stoner friends" would be there, she insisted "that's the crew".

She teased: "Yes! Yes, that's the crew! But nobody's stoning anymore, everybody's responsible, they all have kids.

"Not that I was gonna admit here on national TV, anyway!"

Meanwhile, Michelle insisted her husband doesn't particularly care about presents at Christmas, but he's not difficult to buy for.

She said: "He doesn't care about gifts. Sometimes - we aren't really big gift givers. If I get hims something, it'll be a golf related thing, because that's what he does."