Adam Sandler is set to be bestowed with the Mark Twain Prize.

The 'Uncut Gems' is set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal and Ellen DeGeneres in being honoured with the prestigious prize.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humour "recognises individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain."

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement: “Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favourite cast member on ‘SNL'.

“Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

The hilarious star has provided an abundance of laughter of the years with his comedy classics, including 'Happy Gilmore', 'Billy Madison', 'Grown Ups', and 'Big Daddy'.

While collecting another prize recently, Adam said he has no idea why he gets so much praise for his various on-screen characters.

The 56-year-old star - who has Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14, with his wife Jackie Sandler - said: “I just try to feel what I’m supposed to feel in a scene and go from there.

“I’ve always wanted to do everything. I’ve been lucky to have people write stuff for me that’s as cool as it gets and work with amazingly talented people that put the movies together.

“And the stuff I do with my friends means everything to us, too. I like to work hard.”

Adam accepted the Gotham Performer Tribute Award for his role in ‘Hustle’, and read a quick-witted speech supposedly written by his children: “It means a lot to him seeing how most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps or fake mini Oscars that say ‘Father of the Year,’ which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the head shops of Times Square.”