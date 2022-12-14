Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line is launching in Sweden and Germany.

The fashion brand with inclusivity - which offers denim, bodysuits and co-ords in sizes 00 t0 32 with prices from 61 to 980 euros- will launch their wares on H+M’s website as part of their ‘H+M with Friends’ initiative, a

Emma Grede - who co-created the line with the ‘The Kardashian’ star, 38, and SKIMS with her older sister Kim Kardashian,42 - said: “We’re so excited that Good American is the latest addition to ‘H+M with Friends’. Good American has always been more than just a fashion brand, it’s a platform for inclusivity, diversity and body positivity and H+M’s new multi-brand retail concept aligns with our brand ethos of championing all women, challenging the industry norms and encouraging our customers to feel empowered when shopping.

“Joining the H+M family means that our customers will now have wider access to the Good American brand in new locations across Europe through a new and inspiring place to shop. We can’t wait to introduce Good American to H+Ms customer base to see how they style the brand in their own and unique way.”

Sylwia Wennberg from the clothing chain said: H+M with Friends is an exciting concept that allows us to expand the H+M world. By inviting other brands into the H+M space, we can offer our customers an inspiring experience. We are very proud of our partnership with Good American since the brand shares our ethos of diversity and truly empowers women to feel their best.”