Drake has a custom 42-diamond necklace inspired by proposals he never made.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is getting a unique item from jewellery designer Alex Moss titled 'Previous Engagements', which refers to times the star considered getting engaged without following through.

Sharing a video of the extravagant item on Instagram, Moss wrote: "New piece titled 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did it.

"42 engagement rings. 351.38 carats in diamonds. By Alex Moss New York and Drake."

In the video, a voice explained: "This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold."

It took 14 months to select each diamond - which represent every occasion he almost popped the question - and construct the finished piece.

Moss didn't specify who the almost-fiancees in question were, but Drake has been linked with the likes of Julia Fox, Tyra Banks, Rashida Jones, Rihanna and SZA in the past.

Back in March, Drake opened up on the idea of marriage in a 'spoof' interview with SiriusXM's Howard Stern done as part of a deepfake series to promote the star's album joint album with 21 Savage, 'Her Loss'.

He said in the clip: "I'm sure I could, you know. I think that eventually once all this is said and done for us, that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel we’re all going to need something real.

"Hopefully it’s not too late."

He added: "Right now, I feel like I get into this habit of dating like four or five women to make one woman... I’ll like two things about each girl [and then] like what this girl does for a living...

"I don’t know, hopefully I’ll find somebody. The biggest thing is I need to be inspired."

Drake has son Adonis Graham with French artist Sophie Brussaux.