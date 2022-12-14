Sir Elton John thinks the metaverse is "perfect" for the next stage of his career.

The 75-year-old singer has teamed up with Roblox for a 10-minute virtual live experience called 'Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road' and he's delighted to have found a new way to connect with fans as he looks ahead to the end of his touring life, which will conclude in September 2023 following the final leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.

He said: "Throughout my career, I’ve always been interested in finding new ways to connect with my fans worldwide. As I finish touring, Roblox and the metaverse are perfect for this next stage of my life; it’s a new, innovative way for me to express my love of music, fashion, and the limitless creativity that comes from both.

"The beauty of Roblox, to me, is that there are no limitations. It offers people all over the world the opportunity to be themselves wholly and connect with people in a way they never have before. It’s a new world that allows fans and creators to be themselves completely.

"You can be as flashy or down-to-earth as you want to be. It’s very much like how I have chosen to live my life and express myself on stage and through my music.

"There is so much art and creativity from the moment you log in that it’s a constant source of inspiration for people, no matter who you are, what you love, and your passions. I am excited to see what the creators come up with; it will undoubtedly inspire me too!

Elton was introduced to the platform by his and husband David Furnish's young sons, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, and he's very excited about what he can do with it.

He told Hype Beast: "I was first introduced to the platform through my two sons and thought it was incredibly inspiring; I had never seen anything like it!

"The creators we’ve worked with on 'Beyond the Yellow Brick Road' are so talented and have made some of the most incredible looks; it’s so exciting to have the opportunity to relive some of the most incredible moments of my life with my family in a new and exciting way."