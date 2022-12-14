A man is suing Meta over his father’s death in Ethiopia.

Facebook’s algorithm contributed to the spread of internet hate and violence during the African nation’s civil war, a new lawsuit launched by Abrham Mearag, whose father Professor Meareg Amare Abrha, an academic, was shot dead after being lambasted on a post on the social media site amid conflict in Ethiopia Tigray region, where thousands have died and led to 400,000 living in famine-style environment.

Abrham - and others involved in the case - are asking for the Mark Zuckerberg-founded company to establish a $2 billion fund in aid of victims of hatred promoted on the site.

He said:"If Facebook had just stopped the spread of hate and moderated posts properly, my father would still be alive

In response, Meta pointed out already existing investments in moderation and tech working to eradicate hate from their platforms.

A rep also highlighted that hate speech and content inciting violence were not permitted.

They - according to BBC News - said: "Our safety-and-integrity work in Ethiopia is guided by feedback from local civil society organisations and international institutions."

The case - which was filed in the High Court in Kenya - is backed by Foxglove, a campaign group.

Abrham says she is on a mission to prevent another family from enduring what his has, and is after a “personal apology” from the Silicon Valley giant.

In a sworn statement submitted to the court, he claims that Facebook’s algorithm pushes “hateful and inciting” content because it leads to more engagement. In addition, Abrham believes that their content moderation in Africa is “woefully inadequate” as too few speak in languages like Amharic, Oromo and Tigrinya.

Meta told BBC News: "We employ staff with local knowledge and expertise and continue to develop our capabilities to catch violating content in the most widely spoken languages in the country, including Amharic, Oromo, Somali and Tigrinya."

They also highlighted Ethiopia as a vital area for them and say they have reduced posts virality, increasing their violence and incitement rules and upping their enforcement during the deadly conflict.