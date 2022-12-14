Caroline Flack will be honoured in 2023 with the return of Flackstock.

The late TV presenter tragically took her own life aged 40 in February 2020 and her family paid tribute to her over the summer with the inaugural festival fundraiser featuring performances from the likes of Joel Dommett, Fleur East, Professor Green and Natalie Imbruglia.

Now, organisers have announced the event will return to Englefield House in Berkshire, UK on July 24.

As with the first festival, the upcoming event is looking to raise vital funds for mental health charities.

This year, Flackstock brought in £325,000, which was split equally between Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

The same organisations - said to hold "a special place in Caroline's heart" - will benefit from the 2023 event, whilst the lineup is set to be announced "in due course".

Flackstock is run by a committee including Caroline's mother Christine and sister Jody, her friends Natalie Pinkham, Dawn O'Porter, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff, and Leigh and Jill Francis.

The organisers are keen to see the festival transform into a "legacy" event.

They said in a joint statement: "Flackstock was an incredible way to remember our friend Caroline, but it became so much more than that - a place full of joy where people felt comfortable talking about mental health.

"There has been an overwhelming desire for us to return, so we are back with the intention of building Flackstock into a legacy festival to raise money and awareness for a range of brilliant charities.

"We want everyone to come and join us in 2023 for this magical event."

In August, a documentary about the first festival was released, with Caroline's mum Christine saying ‘singing, dancing and most of all laughing’ were things her daughter truly loved the most.

She added: "Flackstock is the wonderful idea of those who knew her best and the perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing."

Tickets for Flackstock 2023 will be available from AXS.com on Thursday 15th December at 10am.