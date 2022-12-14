Britney Spears is loving "finally expressing" her "freedom".

The pop icon is free to do as she pleases since her 13-year conservatorship that gave her father Jamie Spears the legal right to decide all her financial, healthcare and professional decisions ended in 2021.

And this week, that was posting a video of herself showering in the nude - bar a red pair of knickers - to show how she's "learning to love myself".

She wrote alongside a racy clip of herself in the shower topless, which has since been deleted: "41 and finally expressing my freedom has never felt better !!!

"Learning to love myself has become my passion this year ... I'd rather be in my skin than wear my skin !!!! (sic)"

Last week, Britney was thought to have deactivated her Instagram account.

However, she later claimed it was an accident, writing: "I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself !!!"

She then quipped referencing her 90s hit 'Oops!... I Did It Again': "Oops ... I accidentally pressed the wrong button ... damn that stupid button."

The 41-year-old star was no longer visible on the social media platform, weeks after she quit the site after refusing to join her husband Sam Asghari on a live video to interact with fans.

When searching her name, her profile read "user not found" and no posts were visible.

Britney had recently posted a loving tribute to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, on the platform despite previously blasting her sibling for not supporting her while she was under conservatorship.

On her 41st birthday on December 2, she wrote: "It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!! (sic)"

The 'Gimme More' singer also posted a loving message to her estranged sons Jayden and Sean Preston - who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She said: "To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita. (sic)"

Last month, Britney left Instagram after refusing to appear in Sam's Instagram Live on the site.

In the background of a stream, she was heard saying: "I don't wanna jump in, I have nothing to say. I don't wanna talk to them right now."