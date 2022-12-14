Boris Becker’s “personal” pre-jail interviews will feature in an upcoming Apple TV+ on the bankrupt tennis icon.

The 55-year-old gave filmmakers Alex Gibney and John Battsek exclusive access to him and his life before he was imprisoned for two years and six months in April for breaking the terms of his bankruptcy by hiding assets.

He was declared bankrupt in 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

Apple TV+ announced details on Wednesday (14.12.22) of the contents of its as yet untitled two-part film on three-time Wimbledon winner Boris.

The streamer said it “aims to explore every aspect of the man who became a tennis sensation after winning the Wimbledon championships at the age of just 17, going on to win 49 career titles including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal, as well as his high profile, sometimes tumultuous personal life”.

Apple TV+ added in a statement: “The Oscar-winning filmmakers have had special access to Becker for more than three years, until late April 2022, when he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for hiding assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

“The series features a series of personal interviews with Becker, including an exclusive conversation with the champion the week of his sentencing, alongside members of his immediate family and tennis stars including John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.”

The series is a co-production between Battsek’s Ventureland and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, from Lorton Entertainment, whose projects have included Asif Kapadia’s BAFTA Award-nominated ‘Diego Maradona’ and Matt Smith’s recent documentary ‘Rooney’ on footballer Wayne Rooney.

Details of the film emerged amid reports Boris is lining up money-making opportunities ahead of his release this week.

It is thought he will travel back to Germany on a paid-for private jet when freed from jail.

He has also been signed for a interview with a German broadcaster about his imprisoning, according to Mail Online.

A source told the outlet, which reported the private jet would be waiting to pick up Boris when he is granted early release from jail: “Boris is still one of Germany’s most famous sportsmen and his first interview is much prized.

“There will be a great amount of interest in his release and the private jet ensures that he is not seen by other media.

“The TV company will be paying for the jet and is part of their agreement for the interview.”