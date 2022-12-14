Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife Allison Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary three days before his suicide.

Allison, 34, paid tribute to the late DJ in an Instagram post on Saturday (10.12.22), saying the day was “perfect”.

She said alongside a montage of photos to the soundtrack of Adele’s ‘One And Only’ from their wedding day in 2013: “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!

“Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013.”

The day after the post, Allison and tWitch – born Stephen Laurel Boss – danced to an Alicia Keys Christmas song on social media, where they posted videos together charting their relationship.

Allison captioned the clip: “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE!!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot #thebosshouse #holidayfun #dance #bossstudios.”

Stephen and Alison shared three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia.

According to TMZ, Stephen – famed for his regular slot on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ – was found dead a Los Angeles hotel on Tuesday (13.12.22) after suffering “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound”.

The outlet added law enforcement sources said Allison rushed into an LAPD station saying her husband had “left home without his car”, before officers received a call from an LA hotel about a shooting and found Stephen’s body.

Tributes have been flooding social media from fans and celebrities mourning Stephen’s death, including one on Wednesday (14.12.22) from Ellen DeGeneres, 64, who said she was “heartbroken” by his passing as she considered him “family”.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine about his death, Allison said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory.

“We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stephen played Jason in the ‘Step Up’ film franchise and appeared in ‘Magic Mike XXL’.

He also a series of reality TV shows including Disney’s ‘Fairy Tale Weddings’, which he hosted alongside wife Allison.