‘The Crown’ actor Will Powell battled leukaemia as a toddler after being diagnosed with the condition aged 21 months.

Will, 13, who plays the Duke of Sussex in the most recent series of Netflix’s royal drama, was so stricken with the potentially fatal form of cancer, which effects patients’ white blood cells, he endured daily chemotherapy sessions at home administered by his parents as well as 27 operations.

Mail Online, which reported details of his illness battle on Wednesday (14.12.22), added he went into remission in July 2014 and he has been given the all-clear.

Will’s dad Andy said about Will’s fight: “Throughout everything, he was a superstar – our little boy never complained once.”

The child actor’s mum Michelle added she helped her son land a part on ‘The Crown’ after she bought him a book on the royal family while he was undergoing treatment.

She got in touch with producers after seeing a casting call for a young Prince William and told them her boy would be perfect to play a young Harry.

Andy added: “Will was asked to provide a self-tape at first. He got to the last four, then two, and then finally he had an interview with the casting director via Skype.

“The next day we got the news that he’d been successful! He was treated like a star from day one.

“A big car picked him up and took him to London for a medical, and then myself and Will were taken to a hotel where we stayed for three days during which he filmed his first scenes.

“Several other days of filming followed at different locations. He was hooked!”