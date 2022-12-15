Boris Becker hit “bottom” while waiting to be sentenced over bankruptcy-linked offences.

The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, opened up in a clip from an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary that will feature “personal” interviews with him in the years leading up to him being jailed earlier this year.

Boris, convicted in April for concealing £2.5 million-worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts, and who is set to be freed from prison this week under an early release scheme, is seen looking teary-eyed during the admission.

He said in a trailer for the upcoming Apple documentary on his life leading up to his jailing: “I (will) face (my sentence), I’m not going to hide or run away. (I will) accept whatever sentence I'm going to get.

“It’s Wednesday afternoon and (on) Friday I know the rest of my life.”

The clip comes after Apple confirmed in a statement the two-part documentary would include intimate chats with Boris.

Filmmakers Alex Gibney and producer John Battsek are behind the as yet untitled project, and were given access to the grand slam icon for three years leading up to his sentence.

Among those also interviewed for the film are Boris’ loved ones and tennis rivals including John McEnroe and Michael Stich.

Novak Djokovic, who Becker coached from 2013 to 2016 when the former tennis world number one won six grand slams, also appears in the documentary.

Boris was declared bankrupt back in 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

It has been reported Boris is lining up money-making opportunities ahead of his release this week.

Mail Online has said he will travel back to Germany on a paid-for private jet when freed from jail after being signed for an interview with a German broadcaster about his imprisoning.

A source told the outlet, which said the jet would be waiting to pick him up when he is granted early release from jail: “Boris is still one of Germany’s most famous sportsmen and his first interview is much prized.

“There will be a great amount of interest in his release and the private jet ensures that he is not seen by other media.

“The TV company will be paying for the jet and is part of their agreement for the interview.”