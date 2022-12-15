The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused by Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesman of spreading “mixed messages” with a story more full of holes “than a colander”.

Dickie Arbiter, 82, added “no one will believe a word they say” in the wake of ongoing controversy over their six-part Netflix show ‘Harry and Meghan’, the second three parts of which are being released on the streamer on Thursday. (15.12.22)

Mr Arbiter told The Sun: “There are more holes in their story than a colander. It is absolutely outrageous to be talking about institutional gaslighting. And their security was taken away because taxpayers won't pay for them to live in America.

“There are so many mixed messages. I think they have lost direction and no one will believe a word they say.”

He also dismissed suggestions the Sussexes had their security “pulled” before they left Britain for America, and said it was only removed as they were moving.

Many royal watchers and fans of the monarch were left furious about the first three episodes of ‘Harry and Meghan’ due to its use of footage to highlight apparent media intrusion on their lives.

One controversial moment shows Meghan, duchess of Sussex, 41, claiming she felt she was “fed to the wolves” of the Press, alongside a photograph of a swarm of photographers.

It has since emerged the image was taken when she travelled by private jet to New York for a baby shower when she was expecting her first child Archie, accompanied by a team of taxpayer-funded police officers.

Prince Harry, 38, has also been shown saying “they” – which is being widely taken as a reference to the royal family – were happy to “lie to protect my brother”.

He made the statement in a trailer released on Wednesday (14.12.22) for the second part of his Netflix show, which then cuts to footage of him and Prince William at the Duke of Edinburgh’s April 2021 funeral.

In a slightly tweaked trailer featured on the Netflix website, subtitles can be seen which instead say: “The British media were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”