Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ cause of death has official been ruled suicide by a gunshot wound to the head.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed on Wednesday (14.12.22) after widespread reports the DJ, 40, had taken his life, there were “no signs of foul play” and the case has been closed.

Dancer and Ellen DeGeneres chat show regular Stephen’s body was found on Tuesday (13.12.22) in the bathroom of his motel room at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, a 15-minute walk from his family home.

TMZ has reported staff at the motel said he did not seem “visibly” upset when he arrived the previous night with just a small overnight bag.

West Valley Division officers discovered Stephen dead after they responded to a call from the motel around 11.20a.m. local time.

It also emerged on Wednesday the DJ, who celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife Allison Holker three days before his death, previously opened up about his mental health struggles and overcoming challenges.

The dad-of-three, who shares children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old daughter Zaia with Allison, said in a 2017 podcast: “For me, it just helps to know that it keeps going – it does, no matter what – even if something seems very devastating like there’s some kind of force that’s going to keep going and it’s there for you to naturally access.

“Sometimes, I’m faced to make a choice that is the best possible choice I can make at that given moment. Now, will it be the perfect choice? No.

“Will it cause me to fall? Maybe, and if so, you’ve got to get back up really, really quick and pick up the lesson of whatever that is and then keep it moving because that’s kind of what life does.”

Presenter Ellen, 64, said she was “heartbroken” to hear about Stephen’s death and his wife hailed him the “backbone” of their family.