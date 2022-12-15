Meghann Fahy is rumoured to be dating her 'The White Lotus' co-star Leo Woodall.

Both starred in the second season of the hit HBO comedy drama series as Daphne and Jack, respectively, and now gossip page DeuxMoi has been tipped off that they are romantically involved.

The account was sent the anonymous message: “Meghann and Leo 1000 per cent. Tons of witnesses. Not a whole lot of secrecy behind this pairing."

Back in September, Leo shared a series of polaroid snaps to his Instagram page, and eagle-eyed fans picked up on the comments section, where Meghan, 32, and Leo, 26, told each other "love you".

In one of the snaps, Leo has his pinky finger inside Meghann's mouth.

And she gushed: “I love you! I love these! I love you!," along with a kissing face emoji.

And Leo replied with a love heart: “Love you right back."

Meghann previously dated 'Into The Woods' star Billy Magnussen from 2017 until 2020.

Meanwhile, Leo recently admitted he was shocked into "silence" when he learned about his 'White Lotus' sex scene with Tom Hollander.

In episode five, viewers were led to believe that the character of Quentin (Hollander) was Jack's uncle, but he was stunned to learn that that was not the case at all and the pair were actually due to film a sex scene together.

He said: "Well,[I didn't know], not right when I signed on, but it wasn’t too long after that. I’d been told I might have a rumble and tumble with a couple of characters, but I didn’t know who. When I was told that Tom Hollander was playing my uncle, I was already elated. Then the news dropped about that moment and I just had about ten seconds of silence, digesting it. Tom and I were both a bit nervous, but Mike White was very light about everything, especially on the day."

Leo quipped that the day was "definitely a bonding moment".

He told Vulture: "We were filming other things before, and he was like, '… Are you ready?' We had a really good intimacy coordinator, who took it seriously but also had fun with it. Definitely a bonding moment. The whole job was about mentally preparing to go into the best show in the world, so everything that came with it took some mental preparation. My first day of filming was actually that sexy scene with Haley [Lu Richardson, Portia]. That was the introduction to this job. Quite rock and roll!"

Gushing over Tom, he added: "But [Tom] is a gentleman and a true professional. There was a moment where he gave me a real boost because I was feeling very overwhelmed early on. On our second shoot day, he just sort of figuratively put an arm around me and was supportive. I’ve got a lot of respect for that."