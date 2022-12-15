Chris Redd believes the attack he suffered was "a planned situation".

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was struck in the face by a stranger - whom the 37-year-old comedian suspects was wearing "brass knuckles" or "some metal" - outside New York City's Comedy Cellar in October.

Appearing on SiriusXM's 'The Bennington Show', he said: "That's the thing. People called it a random attack. I don't believe that. I watched the footage.

"He waited for me an hour before I got there. He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything.

"All I'm saying is this, I've never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it.

"I've never just randomly did a thing that took a build up. That's not what random is. So I'm going to say, it was a planned situation. That's what I feel in my heart and soul. That's what I saw on the footage."

Redd said he'll be "talking about" the incident and may even "release the footage", and joked that the incident has actually helped his career.

He quipped: "I don't know what their plan was, if they were planning to take me out, because no promotion was better than getting knocked in the f****** face. Bro, people didn't even know I had a special out... It did wonders for me."

He claimed while the police were "confident at first" when it came to finding the attacker and "locking him up", things have changed.

He alleged: "Last week he was like, 'I don't know, man,'. And then I texted him this week, he ghosted me! I got ghosted by the Chief of Police."

Redd was hospitalised after the unprovoked attack, and revealed he suffered two nose fractures and a fracture in his cheek.

He previously said: "As I put my phone in my pocket and continued to walk to the [Comedy] Cellar, this man hit me in the face with some metal.

"Either brass knuckles - [it] cut my nose to the bone. I’ve been boxing for years. I’ve taken a punch to the face before. It wasn't terrifying, but what was worrisome is how much blood was coming out of my face...

"I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek. A fist don't normally do all of that at one time, so it was said to assume I was hit with something. The dude hit me and ran off."