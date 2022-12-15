Margot Robbie says the live-action 'Barbie' is "everything you've ever dreamed of".

The 32-year-old actress plays the real-life version of the iconic Mattel doll in the eagerly-awaited flick alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, and she has teased that fans are in for a treat.

Margot's production company LuckyChap Entertainment secured the rights to the story for the film, and she admitted director Greta Gerwig was her first choice to helm the project.

Speaking to Carey Mulligan for Variety, Margot said: "I've been working on it for about four or five years now — it's a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta [Gerwig]. There were maybe three people that we would want to make a 'Barbie' movie with, and I was like, if she says no .... So thank God she said yes. She's just brilliant."

Carey then asked: "Do you make giant Barbie houses in the film?

Margot replied: "The dream houses? You'll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of."

Greta recently admitted she was worried the movie could end her career.

The 'Little Women' filmmaker was keen to work with Margot but feared it was a terrible mistake.

Speaking to Dua Lipa on her 'At Your Service' podcast, the 39-year-old said: "It was something that was exciting because it was terrifying. I think that was a big part of it, like: ‘Oh, no, Barbie.'

"It felt like vertigo, starting to write it, like: ‘Where do you even begin, and what would be the story?’ And I think it was that feeling I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is, where you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender’ — then you’re like, ‘I should probably do it.'”

Greta first joined the project to work on the script with Noah Baumbach before taking on directorial duties.

And Margot insists people will be taken by surprise by the film.

She previously said: "Something like 'Barbie' where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.'"