'Harry and Meghan' scored Netflix's biggest documentary debut in its history.

The streaming platform has revealed the numbers of the first three episodes of its explosive documentary series from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - which continues on Thursday (15.12.22) with the second half - following its launch last week.

In a press release, Netflix said the first three episodes logged 81.55 million hours viewed, which is "the highest view hours of any documentary title in a premiere week".

The company added that the series also made it into the 'Top 10 TV list' in 85 countries, while it topped the charts in the UK.

Netflix added that in "just four days", over 28 million households had seen the first three episodes.

However, in its third week 'Wednesday' - Tim Burton's Addams Family spin-off starring Jenna Ortega - crossed one billion hours viewed, and topped the TV rankings for the week with 269.67 million hours viewed.

Meanwhile, 'Harry and Meghan' continues today, and a new teaser released on Wednesday (14.12.22) claimed Buckingham Palace used the Duchess of Sussex as a "scapegoat" in the press.

Jenny Afia - a partner at London's Schillings Law Firm - says: "There was a real kind of war against Meghan, and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples' agendas."

Friend Lucy Fraser adds: "Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace, and so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favourable stories being printed."

The 41-year-old former actress herself insists you could "see it play out" whenever "someone in the family" made the news in a negative way.

She says: "You would just see it play out. A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they'd go, 'We gotta make that go away'.

"But there's real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover and something has be filled in there about someone royal."