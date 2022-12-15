Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wanted King Charles to walk her down the aisle at her wedding because he is "very charming".

The former 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in 2018 - was unable to be accompanied by her own father Thomas Markle after he suffered a heart attack and couldn't travel to the UK, so was all too happy to ask her future father-in-law to be by her side because they got along very well.

Speaking in the fourth episode of her Netflix documentary series, ‘Harry and Meghan’, which dropped on Thursday (15.12.22), the 41-year-old duchess said: "Harry’s dad is very charming, and I said to him like ‘I’ve lost my dad in this’, so him as my father-in-law was really important to me, so I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes."

Meghan spilled that on the morning of her wedding to Harry, she "ate croissants and drank mimosas" while getting ready to a soundtrack of 'Chapel of Love'.

She added: "I went into this really calm space, I don't know how I was so calm. I look back and I think, how was I so calm."

Harry revealed Charles helped organise the gospel choir who sang 'Stand By Me' at the wedding, and friends praised the way the pair had "broken boundaries" with the non-traditional elements of the service.

Meghan's friend, tennis star Serena Williams, said: “To have her culture represented at that wedding, amazing, I loved it. I thought it was really courageous and breaking boundaries, but not trying to.”

And another pal, Dhru Purohit said he and fellow guests Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba laughed without needing to say anything

“because everybody knew exactly the layers of symbolism that were taking place that day”.