Elon Musk has sold another 22 million Tesla shares.

The controversial businessman - who acquired Twitter for $44 billion earlier this year - recently sold more of his shareholding in the electric car company for $3.58 billion.

Over the last 12 months, Musk has made almost $40 billion by selling Tesla shares. Despite this, he remains the biggest shareholder in the company and he's still the CEO, too.

At present, Musk is reported to own a 13.4 percent stake in the company.

In November, Musk confirmed that he had sold 19.5 million shares of Tesla, worth around $3.95 billion. The announcement came days after he completed his controversial takeover of Twitter.

Musk previously outlined his long-term vision for the social media platform.

He said: "If I were to own Twitter, it would be geared towards the middle 80 percent of the population, so technically the far left and far right would probably be dissatisfied."

Musk also revealed that he would support Donald Trump's return to Twitter.

The former US President was banned from the platform in early 2021 - but Musk admitted to being open to the idea of allowing Trump to return to Twitter.

The outspoken billionaire - who approved the move after taking control of the company - wrote: "Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter."