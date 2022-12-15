Prince Harry claims he was "blocked" from spending time with Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Sussex explained he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, knew late in 2019 they wanted to start a new life overseas and his grandmother - who died in September this year - was aware of their struggles and invited them to stay and discuss the matter.

He said: "I spoke to me grandmother as well and I would love to drive up and see you. She knew that we were finding things hard, I had spoken to her many times about it.

"She said she had no plans for the week and said 'Why don't you come up and have tea, stay the night, you and Meghan'."

However, the couple claimed that as they were boarding a plane back to London from Canada, where they had been staying, they received a message from an aide saying the visit was off because the queen had plans all week.

Harry was then shown saying: "Wow. Well that's the opposite of what she told me."

The prince then told how he spoke to the queen again and she said: "Yes, I didn't know I was busy, I'm told that I'm busy, I've actually been told I'm busy all week."

He added: "I was like, wow."

Meghan added: "I remember looking at H and thinking 'My gosh. This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict because they're blocking you from seeing the Queen, but what they're really doing is blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother."

Harry also claimed he and Meghan had offered to give up their royal titles if their original plan to move to New Zealand or South Africa to continue work for the Commonwealth failed to work out.

Detailing a message he sent to his father King Charles - who was still Prince of Wales at the time - he said: "In one of those I said that if it didn't work out we would be willing to relinquish our Sussex titles if need be. That was the plan."