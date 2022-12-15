A new 'Hogwarts Legacy' gameplay video showed off the customisation and personalisation possibilities in the Room of Requirement.

Warner Bros. Games has given fans an in-depth look at the room on the seventh floor of Hogwarts Castle.

However, unlike in the films and books, the room that appears when someone is in very great need of it and contains what that individual needs at that time, is slightly different.

In the game, it's an area for crafting potions, growing plants, and gear upgrades.

Players can also use Vivariums to care for creatures and further upgrades.

A Warner Bros. press release expanded: "The entire space can be personalised and the architecture can be changed as the player conjures objects into the space. Conjurations can be found at Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade or rewarded for completing various activities throughout the game. Utility items like planting pots and brewing stations can also be customised. Over the course of gameplay, the player will be able to conjure the Loom which can be used to customise and add magical properties to their gear. And finally, the player walks to the Vivarium where beasts are cared for. A Graphorn, Niffler, Kneazle and Mooncalf are revealed. By petting and feeding a beast, they will give the player the magical ingredients needed to customise and upgrade their gear. A toy chest is also available to play with the beasts and the beasts can be given individual names."

Elsewhere, clips previewed the open-world, from broom flight to a deeper look at combat in the Dark Arts Battle Arena.

The player then mounts an Onyx Hippogriff (a Hippogriff variant exclusive to pre-orders) to "traverse the landscape as it changes to winter and the land is covered by snow."

A Thestral is ridden through the Forbidden Forest to the Dark Arts Battle Arena. The Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Thestral Mount, and Dark Arts Battle Arena are available exclusively in the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition or for purchase in-game in the Dark Arts Pack.

A press release adds: "The player immediately casts an Avada Kedavra spell to show the enemy's health bar instantly go to zero. Tools such as potions and plants from the Room of Requirement can be brought with the player into combat to help defeat enemies more efficiently."

'Hogwarts Legacy' is scheduled to launch worldwide for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, PlayStation4 and Xbox One will launch on April 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 25.