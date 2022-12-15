Lily Collins is "unapologetically work driven".

The 33-year-old star has enjoyed success as an actress and as a model, and Lily admits that she's "very much like" her 'Emily in Paris' character.

Lily - who plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series - explained: "Work is so much a part of who I am. And I’m very much like my character. I love what I do.

"I’m unapologetically work driven. But I’m also unapologetically life driven."

Critics of 'Emily in Paris' have slammed some of the unrealistic aspects of the show. But Lily isn't bothered about the criticism.

She told Who What Wear: "It’s a suspension of disbelief.

"We want to have the fashion be the fashion. And maybe she has a storage unit somewhere."

Meanwhile, Lily previously admitted to being inspired by Emily's sense of style.

The actress explained that she admired the "boldness" of her on-screen character.

She said: "I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off on me."

Lily has always been passionate about fashion. However, starring in the show has made her more courageous than ever.

She explained: "I always loved fashion growing up, so I’ve never been afraid of it, but I’ve just not always thought it would work on me. Throwing in those little influences here and there - Emily encourages me to do it more."

Lily - who married filmmaker Charlie McDowell in 2021 - also thinks she developed on a personal level amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked how the pandemic changed her life, she said: "I definitely used the time to learn and grow and educate myself on lots of different things, specifically how can I be a better person? How can I understand myself more so I can be a more mindful, empathetic, and supportive partner, daughter, friend, colleague - all these things that make up who I am. How can I be kinder to me, to myself?"