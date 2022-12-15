Rihanna is determined to find ways of "redefining sexy".

The 34-year-old star recently hosted a fashion show outdoors in California's Simi Valley, and Rihanna was thrilled that she was able to "push the boundaries" with the event.

She shared: "We are always challenging ourselves, challenging tradition and finding new ways of redefining sexy.

"It’s fun because the Savage show is not really just a fashion show, it’s an experience. There are so many aspects of entertainment all collided into this one experience. I was very excited about the location and the scale of the show. It was huge and outside.

"We were able to push the boundaries in regards to what we have been able to do before in other shows. It was a very beautiful show, very dynamic. I was excited for everyone to see it."

The signer-turned-designer also relished the "challenge" of hosting the show outdoors.

Rihanna - who has focused on her Fenty brand over recent years - told OK! magazine: "I wanted to do something dynamic, ridiculous, obnoxious and almost impossible, because I love a challenge. I just like to work harder for some weird reason. But we did it, we pulled it off. We have an amazing team and an amazing production.

"The set looked like aliens just took over an entire section of a mountain. It’s beautiful. And the scale is so big because we were outside on mountains."

Meanwhile, Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy in May, and she recently hinted at designing a kids' range.

Asked about the possibility, she replied: "You know, I always thought doing kids’ stuff would be cliche and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. Then I went shopping and I realised, ‘OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear.’ It’s hard but I have got my own ideas."