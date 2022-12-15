I don't worry about ageing, says Iman

Iman doesn't worry about ageing.

The 67-year-old model - who was born in Mogadishu in Somalia - actually believes that the obsession with ageing is "a very Western mentality".

She explained: "I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older. A friend was telling me there’s been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings.

"I’m like, ‘If you are worried about that, just put the camera up [so it’s tilted down on your face], for God’s sake!'"

By contrast, Iman insists that it's not something she's ever worried about.

She told British Vogue magazine: "This really is a mentality rooted in the West. For me, it has never been a problem."

Iman actually believes that everything in her life is "predestined".

The model - who was married to music icon David Bowie until his death in 2016 - shared: "I don’t plan things. As I get older, I don’t think anything’s by chance. It’s all predestined."

Meanwhile, Iman previously admitted that she didn't think she "had a chance" of succeeding in the fashion industry during her teens.

The catwalk star also recalled lying about her age so she could fly from Kenya to the US.

She explained: "[My mother] had no idea I was leaving. To get a passport to leave the country I needed a signature from both my parents, but I faked it and said I was already 18.

"I didn’t think I had a chance [to become a model], so I thought I would go to the US and then go back in a couple of months before my parents would know I left.

"I came to the US and the first thing that was written about me was a week later in Newsweek the only magazine my father reads and they were mortified, of course, that I lied my way out of the country, was on my own and I didn’t finish my Political Science education."

