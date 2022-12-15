The producers of the 'Easy Rider' remake were told not to make the film.

Maurice Fadida and Eric B. Fleischman are working on a new take on the classic 1969 movie that starred Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson and the pair were amused by film fans imploring them not to go ahead with the project, even though they do not plan to "touch" the original flick.

In an interview with IndieWire, Fadida said: "Somebody wrote me an email that says, 'For the love of God, don't make this movie.'

"It's exciting to us that people care about it and they don't want it to be ruined and they don't want to taint that name. But the intention is not to touch that movie."

Fleischman added: "Some people have said this is amazing and are excited, and some people have said this is sacrilege, and I'll let you guess the age range of those two groups of people."

The original drug-laden movie was directed by Hopper and received two Oscar nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Nicholson. It is credited with showcasing the changing socio-political landscape in America at the time.

Fleischman explained that he wants the new version of 'Easy Rider' to have a similar impact on the modern generation.

The producer said: "'Easy Rider' is about an exploration of what America looks like under a microscope and the freedoms that exist in America. So in essence, if 'Easy Rider' was a brand, and the brand is just an exploration during the time in which you make the movie, then America is ripe right now for an exploration of what it means to be free and what does America look like.

"We want to create something that at the end of the day a younger generation can say, 'This is my anthem.' The same way it was for the people in their 20s and 30s and their teens when they saw it in 1969. We want the same reaction, just a different demographic."