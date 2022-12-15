Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress designer felt pressure to make her bridal gown "perfect".

Clare Waight Keller - the former creative director at the legendary fashion house Givenchy - had "many conversations" with the former actress about her vision for the outfit she would wear when she married Prince Harry in May 2018, knowing "billions" of people would be watching the nuptials on TV.

Speaking in the latest drop of the Netflix documentary series, ‘Harry and Meghan’ on Thursday (15.12.22), the 52-year-old fashionista said in the fourth episode: “Looking at the design of the dress there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world. I mean most of us have a wedding with, you know, 70 to 200 people. This was billions of people watching this wedding.

“It has to be flawless, it has to be perfect.”

The former Chloe artistic director praised the details of the “unique” wedding ceremony, which included The Kingdom Choir and their rendition of Ben E. King’s song ‘Stand by Me’.

Claire said: “The whole ceremony was something quite unique. A gospel choir. That had never been part of a royal wedding before.”

Meanwhile, the former ‘Suits’ star - who in previous episodes remarked on how she wore neutral colours to avoid causing offence or breaking royal protocol - opted to dress “like a rainbow” during her final few days as a working royal before she and Harry moved to the US in 2020.

The duchess - who has Archie, three, and Lili, 18 months, with Harry - said: “Until that last week in the UK, I rarely wore colour and I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in. But I wore a lot of colour that week, I felt 'Well let’s just look like a rainbow.' ”