Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment on the latest claims made in 'Harry and Meghan'.

The final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries were released by Netflix on Thursday (15.12.22), with revelations including Prince Harry accusing his brother Prince William of "shouting and screaming" during a meeting to discuss his departure from royal life, and Meghan claiming she wasn't allowed to seek in-patient help for her suicidal thoughts because it would look bad for "the institution".

Asked about the contents of the series, as they did last week, spokespeople for the royal family declined to comment.

The couple claimed Meghan was deliberately excluded from the meeting about their future, while as well as alleging William couldn't contain his anger, Harry also accused his father King Charles - who was still Prince of Wales at the time - of making comments that "simply weren't true".

He said: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and have my father say things that simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."

Harry - who has Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili with Meghan - felt the meeting created a "wedge" in his previous close relationship with his brother.

He said: "It created this wedge between myself and my brother.

"He's now on the institution's side. And part of that I get, I understand.

"That's his inheritance so to some extent it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of the institution.

"I think from their perspective, they had to believe that it was more about us and the issues we had as opposed to their partner and the media and that relationship that was causing so much pain for us.

"They saw what they wanted to see."