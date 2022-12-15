Selena Gomez is “so excited” to be up for a Golden Globe.

The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker is “happy” to be nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical for playing Mabel in ‘Only Murders in the Building’, and admitted she never expected to make the shortlist.

The 30-year-old actress told her make-up artist Mikayla Nogueira in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (14.12.22): "Oh my god. I'm so excited. I didn't think I was gonna get - actually, I know I wasn't gonna get nominated, or I thought. But I'm happy."

Selena is up against ‘Abbot Elementary’ star and creator Quinta Brunson, ‘The Flight Attendant’ star Kaley Cuoco, the ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega and ‘Hacks’ star Jean Smart.

The ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ documentary maker - whose co-stars in the Hulu original series Martin Short, 72, and Steve Martin, 77, are both competing for the Best Actor in a Television Series Comedy or Musical - also teased that new music from her was “absolutely” on the horizon.

In the social media post, Selena added: "And a lot sooner.”

The Rare Beauty founder reshared a video of her being asked if she was after a Grammy nod by a reporter, answering that she had her sights set on the Hollywood Foreign Press gong.

In the caption, Selena wrote: "Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream."

During the interview, the ex Disney Channel star called the potential of Recording Academy recognising her work “an honour” but wanted another gong.

Selena said: "I think it would be an honour, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl."

In June, Selena admitted that in the sophomore season of the show she felt she had “walked through” similar things to Mabel and that she has “love” for her comedy legend co-stars.

"I think it's also a little bit of me actually feeling like I've walked through those moments, some in my life, so yeah, I've had that.

"I think it's like anything, friendship grows, trust grows and we have a great, happy, loose time on the set. It makes us love each other more at the end of the day."