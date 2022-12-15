Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has revealed the wedding speech she gave after marrying Prince Harry.

The 41-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before her nuptials - told friends and family at their private reception at Frogmore House in Windsor that their love story was not understood by many people.

Speaking on her Netflix docuseries 'Harry and Meghan', the former actress said: "I gave a speech the night of our wedding, which is atypical for a bride in the UK, I think."

She then pulled out her phone to read the text of the speech and said: "On to the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. First of all, it’s been a while. But mostly I wanted to share a story, a story that I wrote about the man that I love and the way that we met. Let’s call this a modern fairytale.

"Once upon a time there was a girl from LA, some people called her an actress, and there was a guy from London, some people called him a prince. All of those people didn’t fully get it, because this is the love story of a boy and girl who are meant to be together. "

In reciting her speech, the former 'Suits' star - who has children Archie, three, and 18-month old Lili with Harry - went on to reflect the distance the couple endured before tying the knot and asked guests to raise a glass to the love story that "will last forever."

She said: "They meet on July 3 2016 in London and they giggle endlessly, so the next day they have their second date and he brings her cupcakes because it’s fourth of July, a bittersweet celebration he says, ironic really, her country’s independence from his country, yet in this moment they know they don’t want to be independent of each other.

“And after a month of long distance courtship they settle into the quiet of Botswana, and amidst whatever momentary worries that creep in, they look at each other and think ‘Whatever world, we’re in’.

“They would love and garden and travel and laugh and rack up more airmiles than any couple could have.

“And when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter, nothing can break us, they’d say, for this love she was a fighter.

“I appreciate, respect and honour you my treasure, for the family we will create, and our love story that will last forever.

“So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins and the everlasting knowing that, above all, love wins."