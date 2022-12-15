The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final show of their Netflix series reveals the moment Prince Harry was texted by his brother Prince William in the wake of their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Footage shot at the pair’s California mansion in the days following the sit-down in March 2021 sees the duke, 38, show his wife, 41, his mobile phone, prompting her to say: “Wow, H just got a text from his brother.”

Harry then puts his arms above his head in distress and says: “I wish I knew what to do,” as his wife gets off her chair and gives him a hug.

The sixth and final episode of their ‘Harry and Meghan’ series also shows footage from days earlier, when William was asked by reporters if he had spoken to his brother following the couple’s interview with Oprah – in which they said they had been targeted with racism by an unnamed member of the royal family who they alleged asked about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.

William, now the Prince of Wales, says in the clip: “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

Earlier in the episode, Harry accuses Buckingham Palace of “institutional gaslighting” and compares he and his wife’s experience in the royal family to that of his mother Princess Diana’s.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth in the wake of the Oprah interview that said “some recollections may vary”, yet insisted the couple remained cherished members of the royal family.

The sixth ‘Harry and Meghan’ episode opens with a video selfie in which the duke declares: “We are on the freedom flight” as they departed the UK in 2020 after the couple ditched royal duties.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, says in the series about their decision to quit royal life: “The more distance that came between us having a smaller role with the institution and coming over here (to America), the more of a vacuum was being built, and people just genuinely didn’t understand why we left.”

Harry adds: “We thought that was the beginning of our year of transition which turns out was anything but a transition. It was just a beating.”

Also in the final three episodes of the show, released on Thursday (15.12.22), Harry accused Prince William of screaming and shouting at him in front of his father and grandmother when he tried to work out a deal to leave the royals.

The duke also claimed the royal institution “blocked” him from speaking to the Queen after their decision to quit.