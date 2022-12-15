Boris Becker has reportedly been deported from Britain to his native Germany on a £2 million private jet after being freed from jail.

The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, was said on Thursday (15.12.22) by The Sun to have been picked up by the luxury craft after he was released from prison under an early release scheme after serving eight months of a two-and-a-half sentence handed down in April for hiding £2.5 million in assets while bankrupt.

Boris finished his term at the Category C Huntercomb jail, Oxon, where criminals wait to be deported, after doing time in London’s Category B Wandsworth Prison.

The Sun said the grand slam icon was driven to the steps of his plane by police in a prison van at Biggin Hill airport, London, where he flew off at 10.50am local time.

It added the jet was paid for by a German TV company thought to have paid Boris a six-figure sum for an intimate interview about his imprisonment.

Dad-of-four Boris, who has sons Noah, 27, and Elias, 22, as well as daughter Anna, 21, and son Amadeus, 11, from three different relationships, is expected to be joined in Germany by his 42-year-old girlfriend, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.

A preview of an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary on Boris’ life leading up to his incarceration released on Wednesday (14.12.22) showed him tearfully saying he had reached his “bottom” ahead of being jailed.

He admitted in the clip: “I (will) face (my sentence), I’m not going to hide or run away. (I will) accept whatever sentence I’m going to get.

“It’s Wednesday afternoon and (on) Friday I know the rest of my life.”

Filmmakers Alex Gibney and producer John Battsek are behind the as yet untitled project, and were given access to Boris for three years leading up to his sentence.

Among those also interviewed for the film are Boris’ loved ones and tennis rivals including John McEnroe and Michael Stich.

Novak Djokovic, who Becker coached from 2013 to 2016 when the former tennis world number one won six grand slams, also appears in the documentary.

Boris was declared bankrupt back in 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.