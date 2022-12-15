Daisy Edgar-Jones will play Carole King in the movie version of the Broadway show ‘Beautiful’.

The 24-year-old actress has landed the role as the four-time Grammy winner, which is being made by Sony, after working with the company on her film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’.

An adaptation of the Tony-winning ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’, the movie will be directed by Lisa Cholodenko, who wrote the latest draft of the screenplay with Stuart Blumberg.

Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, as well as Paul Blake, who also produced the stage show, are producing the movie.

Carole, 80, said about the actress’ casting: “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognised as myself when I was younger.

“She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”

‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ ran on Broadway for five years, and includes the singer’s hits including ‘One Fine Day’, ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’, ‘I Feel the Earth Move’ and ‘You’ve Got a Friend’.

When it closed in October 2019, it had been performed more than 2,400 times.

The success of the musical stirred film executives’ interest nearly 10 years, and the movie has been in the pipeline for at least seven years after Sony bought the rights to Carole’s songs.