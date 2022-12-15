Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual carol service amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show.

The princess, 40, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday afternoon (15.12.22) for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, sponsored by the Royal Foundation and which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.

Joined by her husband Prince William, also 40, and two of their three children, Prince George, nine, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, the princess’ event was seen as the royal family putting on a united front on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the second part of their Netflix docuseries.

The Wales’ youngest son, Prince Louis, four, was not at the event, which was also attended by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

As the event got underway, Page Six reported the Waleses have not watched any of ‘Harry and Meghan’, the second part of which contains more attacks on William and the royal family.

A source told the outlet: “William and Kate’s aides have briefed them on the show, but don’t expect the couple to sit down in their cottage with a bowl of popcorn to tune in themselves.”

In the latest three episodes of ‘Harry and Meghan’, released at 8am on Thursday, Prince Harry, 38, claimed William allegedly broke a pact they made about not letting their offices trade negative stories to the press about each other.

Catherine was the first to arrive for the Together at Christmas concert shortly before 4.20pm and crowds were later heard to shout: “Kate and William we love you.”

The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex were pictured holding candles while singing from the same hymn sheet.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were all there with their husbands, as well as Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael.

Catherine was also heard telling singer Alfie Boe about her own musical skills, saying she needed more practice singing.

She said: “On the piano you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing.

“Actually my children probably wouldn’t forgive me – I’m not sure whether they think I’ve got a particularly good singing voice. I’ll have to have some lessons.”

The princess also talked to boxer Nicola Adams and singers Melanie C and Craig David.

She added she was “hugely grateful” for everyone’s participation, according to Mail Online, which also reported William read an extract from the late Queen’s 2012 Christmas message during the service, attended by more than 1,800 people.

It was staged to recognise the “selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

Kensington Palace added the service was dedicated to the late Queen and her values of “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for other”.

A Christmas tree in the Abbey was decorated with Paddington Bear decorations, seen as a tribute to the late Queen’s famous TV sketch to mark her Platinum Jubilee which saw her share marmalade sandwiches with an animated version of the character.