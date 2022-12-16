Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission.

The actress, set to turn 85 next week, called the news the “best birthday present ever” as she announced it on her blog on Thursday. (15.12.22)

She added: “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo.

“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

Jane said in September that she had non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and had been undergoing chemotherapy for six months.

But she reassured fans in an online post about how she was confident she could beat it, especially with her support network.

It is the third time she has battled cancer.

In 2010, Oscar-winner and fitness guru Jane was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy in November to have it removed.

Then in January 2018 she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip and pre-melanoma growths taken from her skin.

The three-times married mum-of-three said on Instagram about her latest fight with the disease: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Experts say the overall survival rate for people in the US with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is 73%.

Jane also admitted she was in a “privileged” position as she has access to some of the world’s best doctors.

"I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," Fonda continued.

“One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone.

“And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”