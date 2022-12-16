Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandfather how much he loved him days before his suicide.

Eddy Boss, 84, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (14.12.22) he got a message from the DJ and actor, 40, before he was found dead in a motel on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He said: “Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad’.

“Our question is why? Where did it come from?

“We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion. He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.

“We’re completely devastated right now.

“All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly, and we’re hurting tremendously.”

Stephen marked his grandad’s birthday on his Instagram on Friday (09.12.22), a day before his wife posted on Instagram to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary.

The DJ, who is survived by the three children he had with Allison – Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia – said: “Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you! IG fam help me wish him happy birthday @mreb38 #OGBoss.”

He added three heart emojis to his message.

Allison said on Wednesday in tribute to Stephen: “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory.

“We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”