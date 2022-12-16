Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandad how much he loved him days before suicide

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandfather how much he loved him days before his suicide.

Eddy Boss, 84, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (14.12.22) he got a message from the DJ and actor, 40, before he was found dead in a motel on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He said: “Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad’.

“Our question is why? Where did it come from?

“We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion. He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.

“We’re completely devastated right now.

“All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly, and we’re hurting tremendously.”

Stephen marked his grandad’s birthday on his Instagram on Friday (09.12.22), a day before his wife posted on Instagram to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary.

The DJ, who is survived by the three children he had with Allison – Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia – said: “Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you! IG fam help me wish him happy birthday @mreb38 #OGBoss.”

He added three heart emojis to his message.

Allison said on Wednesday in tribute to Stephen: “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory.

“We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

