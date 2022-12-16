Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says a cabin crew worker knelt to thank her for the “sacrifice” she made in royal service on her ‘Megxit’ flight out of Britain.

She claims the remark came in March 2020, after the duchess, 41, finished her final engagement as a senior working royal when she attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The mum-of-two then boarded a flight to Canada to be reunited with her son Archie, while her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, 38, stayed in Britain to thrash out the final conditions of the couple’s departure from the royal family.

She said on the fifth episode of the couple’s six-part ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries about a cabin crew staff member kneeling down to speak to her: “He took his hat off and I just remember looking at him.

“And he goes, ‘We appreciate everything you did for our country’.

“It was the first time that I felt like someone saw the sacrifice.

“Not for my own country, for this country. It’s not mine.”

The duchess added she “collapsed” into the arms of one of her security guards when she got off the plane adding: “I was like, ‘I tried so hard!’ And he was like, ‘I know you did. I know you did Ma’am. I know you did’.

“And that's the piece that's so triggering because it still wasn’t good enough and you still don’t fit in.”

Harry also told on the show how his older brother Prince William screamed and shouted at him while he was trying to finalise his deal to exit the royal family.

The duke added: “I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out. I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out.

“Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen. It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate.”

Denying it was his wife’s decision to move to Los Angeles, he said: “In fact, it was my decision. She never asked to leave.

“I was the one that had to see it for myself. But it’s misogyny at its best.”