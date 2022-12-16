Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin, has regained full custody of their young son Prince.

The 30-year-old model was granted the legal right to look after her child in a Los Angeles court hearing on Thursday (15.12.22), but was not in attendance.

Melanie and Aaron - who was tragically found dead in the bathtub at his California home last month, aged 34 - lost custody of their 12-month-old son due to domestic violence and drug-use concerns.

Prince was subsequently placed under the care of Melanie's mother.

Melanie told TMZ of the result: “I’m honouring Aaron today and I know he would be so proud of me.

“I’m very emotional thinking we could have been a family, but Aaron would be so happy knowing I got him back.”

Aaron's mom, Jane Carter, is delighted with the outcome of the hearing, as she believes "a child should be with its mother".

In his heartbreaking final interview, Aaron had vowed to get custody of Prince and had checked into rehab just months before his untimely passing.

The custody win comes after it was revealed that Aaron’s family are said to want his son to inherit his estate.

Jane recently told TMZ even though she still hasn't met her grandson, she wants him to be the beneficiary of his dad’s assets as the family “doesn’t need the money”.

Jane added she wants to have a relationship with her grandson and Melanie.

After Aaron was found dead, his mum is said to have asked Aaron’s twin Angel to file a petition to serve as administrator of his estate, which is thought to be worth $500,000.

Melanie said of the financial arrangements: “I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate.

“I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on… whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.”

Aaron’s cause of death is yet to be determined, pending toxicology results.

But the 'I Want Candy' singer, who battled addictions and mental health issues for years, was reportedly found with pills and cans of compressed air near his body.