Jesse Metcalfe has split from Corin Jamie-Lee Clark.

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star and his girlfriend have gone their separate ways after more than two years of dating, a source told People magazine.

The insider claimed the pair “ended things after he realised their relationship wouldn’t be going to the next level.”

The 44-year-old actor found love again with Corin in 2020, six months after he split from his longterm partner Cara Santana after a decade together and a four-year engagement.

An insider revealed at the time: "Jesse has gotten serious with Corin very quickly. He thinks she's amazing and they have been inseparable."

The news of his romance with Corin came after Jesse was spotted with a mystery woman at a bar just three weeks after splitting from Cara, leaving the 38-year-old actress "completely blindsided".

A source said at the time: "Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people. Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women. Jesse and Cara have been together for a decade, and have had their fair share of ups and downs. They truly have been on and off several times throughout the duration of their relationship."

It was also reported things had been "rocky" between the former couple for weeks before their romance ended.

The source explained: "Recently, they hit a breaking point and have been having issues. It has been very rocky starting the end of last year and especially the last couple of weeks. They haven't been very vocal or open about what they are going through as they are trying to work it out, but they are just not getting along.

"Cara really wants a wedding and she feels Jesse is still not ready to commit or agree on when they are going to finally tie the knot."