Prince William repeated Queen Elizabeth's message about "togetherness" at ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas' on Thursday (15.12.22) night.

The Prince of Wales quoted his late grandmother's 2012 Christmas speech about unity when he addressed those gathered at Westminster Abbey for his wife Catherine's festive event, just hours after his brother Prince Harry's comments about the "wedge" between them were made public in the latest episode of Netflix's 'Harry and Meghan'.

William read: "At Christmas I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story.

“A young mother and a dutiful father with their baby were joined by poor shepherds and visitors from afar.

“They came with their gifts to worship the Christ child. From that day on he has inspired people to commit themselves to the best interests of others.

“This is the time of year when we remember that God sent his only son ‘to serve, not to be served’. He restored love and service to the centre of our lives in the person of Jesus Christ."

According to MailOnline, the speech wasn't intended as a response to Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, because the reading had been planned for some time before the docuseries was released.

The concert - which will be broadcast on TV on Christmas Eve (24.12.22) - was staged to recognise the "selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring".

As well as William and Catherine, their eldest children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, were in attendance, as well as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and other royals including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, and Zara and Mike Tindall.