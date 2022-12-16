Khloe Kardashian has taken a lie detector test to dismiss rumours she's still sleeping with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The 38-year-old reality TV star has been filmed taking a polygraph in a video for Vanity Fair with her sister Kourtney asking questions and her elder sibling didn't hold back as she pushed Khloe to talk about her former partner Tristan who she split from last year.

After Khloe is hooked up to the machine, she says: "I'm like so freaked out ... I don't even know what you're about to ask me. Oh my God. Freaking out."

Kourtney goes on to ask her sister some easy questions including her name before moving on to a more sensitive subject as she said to Khloe: "Is there anything you'd like me to ask you? To clear up any rumours?" and she then added: "Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?"

Khloe replied: "No, I am not. I'm really not,"and Kourtney then checked with the polygraph examiner to see if her sister was lying and when they declared she was being truthful, Kourtney declared: "Bravo!"

Khloe then added: "I would die if it said I was."

Khloe has had an off/off relationship with basketball player Tristan - the father of her daughter True and baby son - over the last few years but they split for good in 2021 after he confessed to cheating and fathering a child with another woman.

During the test 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kourtney also asked about a time their sister Kim allegedly threw a handbag at Khloe and she revealed the purse missed her but Kim then smacked her with her "bony hand".

Khloe said: "She missed me with the purse, she then took her little skinny knuckle hand and she definitely hit me and it did hurt because she was up above, it had power and she has a very bony hand."