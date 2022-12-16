Elon Musk is reportedly suspending the Twitter accounts of reporters from major news outlets.

The 51-year-old business magnate purchased the microblogging platform earlier this year in a deal thought to be worth $44 billion and according to TMZ is now using his power to silence the likes of Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Drew Harwell from WaPo, Matt Binder from Mashable, Ryan Mac from NYT, Micah Lee from The Intercept as well as Keith Olbermann and Aaron Rupar.

Some journalists have shared a screenshot of a message from Twitter which reads: "Your account is suspended. After careful review , we determined your account broke Twitter rules. Your account is permanently in read-only mode , which means you can't Tweet, Retweet or Like content. You won't be able to create new accounts. If you think we got this wrong, you can submit an appeal."

The news comes just days after it was revealed that the Tesla founder is working on a feature to show users when they've been shadow-banned.

He wrote: "Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadow-banned, the reason why and how to appeal. (sic)"

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Elon fired Twitter's general counsel over his handling of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

The billionaire businessman publicly confirmed his decision to fire James A. Baker, amid his "possible role in suppression" of information relating to the controversy, which saw sensitive data from abandoned laptop belonging to Hunter Biden - son of President Joe Biden - shared with the Republican party.

He wrote on Twitter: "In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today."