Michael Keaton has set the cast for 'Knox Goes Away'.

The 71-year-old actor is to both star in and direct the noir thriller and will be joined in the project by James Marsden, Al Pacino and Marcia Gay Harden.

The cast also includes Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig, Ray McKinnon, John Hoogenakker and Lela Loren.

Keaton plays John Knox, a contract killer who has been diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He is determined to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged son (Marsden). Knox finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as his rapidly declining mind.

Gregory Poirier has written the script for the movie that is being produced by Brookstreet's Trevor Mathews and Nick Gordon along with Keaton, Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23.

Brookstreet and Sugar23 said: "Original noir thrillers like this are a rarity nowadays, so as producers, and movie lovers, we couldn't be more excited to be a part of this project.

"With Michael Keaton both behind and in front of the camera, combined with the rest of our gifted cast and crew, the audience is in for a real treat."

Michael is set to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming movie 'The Flash' and explained that he focused on making a good film to mark his return as the Caped Crusader.

He said: "It has to be good. There's no reason to do it if it's not good. I'm not gonna really change anything."

Keaton explained that he had been tempted to return as Batman even before Warner Bros. approached him to feature in 'The Flash'.

He recalled: "I thought, 'Boy, what would that be like?' And then, coincidentally, there were murmurs, and I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something and there were hints of Batman."