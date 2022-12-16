Paris Hilton wore a wig to disguise herself in Disneyland

Paris Hilton wore a wig to disguise herself in Disneyland.

The 41-year-old heiress took a trip to the Walt Disney theme park in California but hid her famous blonde locks with a long black wig, taking to social media shortly after her trip to reveal her "alter-ego."

Alongside a series of snaps from her trip, she wrote on Instagram: "#Sliving my best life at the happiest place on earth @Disneyland! Bet you didn't even recognize me in my wig. #AlterEgoParis" (sic)

The 'Paris in Love' star could also be seen completing her look with dark shades, a jumper featuring a Donald Duck jumper and plain blue jeans, with one photo even showing her wearing a black trilby hat as she posed in front of a ride featuring cowgirl Jessie from the 'Toy Story' movies.

Earlier this year, Paris - who tied the knot with businessman Carter Reum in November 2021 - attended the Tomorrowland festival along with her husband wearing a light blue wig in order to remain "undercover."

Following the event, she revealed that the plan actually worked as she wrote on Instagram: "Attempting to go in disguise as an undercover raver last night at @Tomorrowland" before adding: "Decided to wear a disguise to Tomorrowland so I could sliv my heart out. And it really worked! I raved the night away undercover. I didn’t want the night to end, but I can’t wait to come back tomorrow to play my set. happy I got to rave undercover with the crowd at #TomorrowLand before my big performance this Sunday!"

