Kylie Minogue loves seeing early 2000s fashion trends make a comeback.

The 54-year-old pop superstar shot to fame in the 1980s before enjoying a massive career resurgence in the new millennium with hits such as 'Spinning Around', 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' and 'In Your Eyes' and is pleased to see the styles of that time making a return.

She said: "I lived and loved all of the noughties trends, so I love seeing the looks back in vogue and a whole new generation discovering and reinterpreting them."

However, the 'Real Groove' songstress did go on to admit that while she will be "grateful" for all the trends of yesteryear, one style she would rather remain in the past is that of overplucked eyebrows.

She said: "I'll forever be nostalgic for them all, but if I had to choose one, it would be the overplucked eyebrows. This is to protect everyone's future eyebrow options."

Last year, the 'Love At First Sight' hitmaker decided to relaunch her debut perfume Darling - which was first released in 2005 - and acknowledged that while the celebrity fragrance market was overcrowded at the time, she was "moved" by the reaction and is now launching 'Disco Darling' as the "perfect scent" for a night out.

Kylie - who is launching her perfumes in the US for the first time - told PopSugar: "My fragrance journey started in the mid-2000s, so I was part of that wave of celebrity fragrances. I think we were all so inspired by the original celebrity fragrance by Elizabeth Taylor. They were heady times in the industry, and, after a while, there were just too many on the market and they kind of went out of fashion. Now, they are back — and I'm so thrilled. That really took me by surprise; I was so moved that this fragrance still had so much love," she says. "It propelled me to deep dive back into Kylie Minogue Parfums and, for the first time, bring my fragrances to the US.

"Disco Darling is Darling's alter ego. I wanted to create a new fragrance that could be the perfect scent for a night out, an elegant and more daring interpretation of sensuality. We wanted to mirror the excitement, mystery, abandon, and exuberance of the dance floor,"