Samsung have teamed up with Nile Rodgers to help budding musicians.

The tech giant has joined forces with StemDrop, TikTok-based music production software tools, to power anyone to following their song creating dreams, who in turn got the Chic superstar to get involved in on the action and inspire a whole host of youngsters to hit the high notes of their career.

ALTÉGO - who featured alongside 70-year-old disco legend in one of the episodes of the nine-part video series ‘Make It With Nile’ - argue “technological advances” have made it much simpler to produce original music and love using the Simon Cowell-backed tools to make it possible.

The DJing duo said: “For us, music is about enjoyment. As long as you feel good and you’re having a good time then that’s all that matters and you should go for it. Thanks to technology advances, you can have the experience of a studio from the palm of your hand - using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, you have the freedom to shoot content yourself and can connect your Galaxy Buds2 Pro seamlessly, to listen back to your creations. It couldn’t be easier.”

Nile added: “I love nothing more than collaborating with new artists like ALTÉGO and the opportunity to expose the music we make to a totally new audience through technology and exciting new platforms like StemDrop and TikTok.”

Annika Bizon, Samsung UK’s Marketing and Omnichannel Director said: “At Samsung, we are committed to empowering creative expression through our smartphone technology and are really excited to be leading the way in redefining how music is being made. “We hope that through our partnership with TikTok for StemDrop and our inspirational new content series with music legend Nile Rodgers, young creators feel empowered to express themselves.”